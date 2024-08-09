Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.25), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.27) EPS.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

KROS traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.41. 270,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,038. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.23. Keros Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KROS shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.17.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

