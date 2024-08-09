Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Keyera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Shares of KEY opened at C$38.87 on Friday. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$30.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.45. The company has a market cap of C$8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.21.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.21). Keyera had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.92 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Keyera will post 2.2625146 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEY. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Keyera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$39.18.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

