Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Raised to C$44.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KEY. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Keyera from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$39.64.

Get Keyera alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on KEY

Keyera Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of KEY stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$38.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,985. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.21. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$30.08 and a 12-month high of C$39.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.92 billion. Keyera had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 5.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Keyera will post 2.2625146 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keyera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.