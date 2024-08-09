Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) COO Sells $305,281.70 in Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) COO Christian G. O’neil sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $305,281.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,066.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kirby Stock Performance

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $115.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.11 and a fifty-two week high of $130.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. Kirby had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $824.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Kirby from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kirby currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Kirby by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,845 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter worth $1,337,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Kirby by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Kirby during the 4th quarter worth $1,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

