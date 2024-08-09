KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

KNOT Offshore Partners Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE KNOP traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.10. 49,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,273. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $9.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.29. KNOT Offshore Partners had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $76.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.66 million. On average, equities analysts predict that KNOT Offshore Partners will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of KNOT Offshore Partners

About KNOT Offshore Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. EWA LLC purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 26.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and discharge of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.