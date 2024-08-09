Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Acquires 73,715 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 62.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,715 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.6% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $19,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,813,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,756. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $100.75.

