Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPTS traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,782. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $29.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.