Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $110.19 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,715,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571,784 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 14.8% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $110,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,108 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.71. 1,230,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,864. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $66.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.81.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
