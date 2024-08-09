Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $14.86 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.0% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,231,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 282.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $113,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.42. 4,986,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,545,905. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $66.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.37. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

