Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $263,000 Stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Enovix were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enovix by 71.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enovix by 11,176.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enovix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Enovix alerts:

Enovix Stock Performance

ENVX stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.92. 7,341,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,511,224. Enovix Co. has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $18.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average is $10.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Enovix from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Enovix from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Enovix

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovix

In other news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $91,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,686.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enovix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.