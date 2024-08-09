Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $5.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $243.17. 233,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $187.49 and a 12-month high of $259.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.54.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

