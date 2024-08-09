Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,311 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. MB Generational Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VSS traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.79. The company had a trading volume of 241,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,503. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $99.03 and a 1-year high of $122.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.38.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

