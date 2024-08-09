Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Sells 4,848 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,848 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,471,000 after purchasing an additional 840,304 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 96,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.20. 5,557,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,162,594. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.89 and its 200 day moving average is $97.29. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $100.89.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.