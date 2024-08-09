Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Sells 651 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,803,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $670,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.82. 235,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,647. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $100.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.17.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

