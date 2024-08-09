Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Sells 903 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,063,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,205,000 after purchasing an additional 212,518 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,338,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,972,000 after acquiring an additional 60,455 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,137,000 after buying an additional 5,837,958 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,477,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,256,000 after buying an additional 69,546 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,356,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,304,000 after buying an additional 595,576 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO traded up $4.93 on Thursday, reaching $244.06. The stock had a trading volume of 563,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,094. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $254.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

