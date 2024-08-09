Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 248.6% in the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,748,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,422 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 461.7% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,762,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,511,000 after buying an additional 1,448,658 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,702,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,041,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,115,000 after buying an additional 600,275 shares during the period. Finally, ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,254,000.

Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of DFUS traded up $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $57.41. 230,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.68. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.39 and a 1 year high of $61.35.

Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

