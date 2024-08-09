Komodo (KMD) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.94 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $32.47 million and $1.94 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00064543 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00038108 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00014151 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000279 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,271,257 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

