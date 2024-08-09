Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.29

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.29 and last traded at C$1.24, with a volume of 469898 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

Kraken Robotics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.29, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of C$290.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.02.

Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. Kraken Robotics had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of C$20.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kraken Robotics Inc. will post 0.0600096 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.

