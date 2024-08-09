Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $300.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,986,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average of $19.42. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $22.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.31 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $135,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,579,380.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $158,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 377,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,557,662.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $135,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,898 shares in the company, valued at $6,579,380.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,220 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,256. Insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KTOS shares. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

