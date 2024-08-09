Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $204.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $195.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KRYS. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $204.00 target price (up from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Krystal Biotech from $153.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $185.63.

Krystal Biotech stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.18. 77,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,847. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $93.95 and a one year high of $219.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.72. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 96.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $70.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.27 million. Krystal Biotech’s revenue for the quarter was up 70283900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total value of $3,282,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $4,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,525,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,189,020.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total value of $3,282,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRYS. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 0.5% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 160.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 11.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

