L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.16), Yahoo Finance reports. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. L.B. Foster updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

L.B. Foster Stock Performance

NASDAQ FSTR traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $18.22. The stock had a trading volume of 69,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,115. L.B. Foster has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $199.76 million, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised L.B. Foster from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on L.B. Foster from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

