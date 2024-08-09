LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Shares Up 0.9%

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €21.98 ($24.15) and last traded at €21.74 ($23.89). 298,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 312,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at €21.54 ($23.67).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.97, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is €23.47 and its 200-day moving average is €24.87.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty chemicals company that engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and consumer protection products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Protection, Specialty Additives, and Advanced Intermediates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.