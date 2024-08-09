Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Raised to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LSCC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $83.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,702,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,881. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.39. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $41.65 and a 12 month high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $124.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $2,253,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,037,564.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,210 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $88,293.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,005.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $2,253,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,037,564.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,916 shares of company stock valued at $3,619,549. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

