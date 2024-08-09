LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €83.22 ($91.45) and last traded at €81.80 ($89.89). 140,047 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €81.20 ($89.23).

LEG Immobilien Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of €79.19 and a 200-day moving average price of €77.01.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat activities.

