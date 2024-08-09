Lido DAO (LDO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $102.28 Million

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Lido DAO token can currently be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00001872 BTC on major exchanges. Lido DAO has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $102.28 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lido DAO has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lido DAO

Lido DAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 893,761,074 tokens. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lido DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido DAO is an innovative decentralized autonomous organization that manages liquid staking on Ethereum 2.0. Its native asset, the LDO token, serves as the governance token, empowering holders to vote on key protocol parameters. The voting weight is proportional to the amount of LDO held, democratizing decision-making. Users stake ETH and receive stETH, a token that mirrors staked ETH while remaining liquid and earning staking rewards. Co-founded by Jordan Fish and Konstantin Lomashuk, Lido DAO balances centralization and decentralization, using an efficient mechanism, Easy Track, for routine governance. It reinvests service fees into research, development, liquidity mining incentives, and upgrades, fostering sustainable growth and flexibility.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

