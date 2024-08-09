Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at UBS Group

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Life360 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Life360 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Life360 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upgraded Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Life360 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life360 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.63.

Get Life360 alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Life360

Life360 Stock Up 11.5 %

Life360 stock traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.80. The stock had a trading volume of 81,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,508. Life360 has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $36.88.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $84.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.00 million. Life360 had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Life360 will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life360

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life360 during the second quarter valued at about $6,777,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Life360 during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,488,000. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Life360 during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Life360 in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,635,000.

Life360 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Life360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.