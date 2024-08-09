LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $6.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.93, but opened at $5.76. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. LifeStance Health Group shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 125,183 shares.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LifeStance Health Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Paula Cipollone sold 48,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $348,567.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,186.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Paula Cipollone sold 48,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $348,567.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,186.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Danish J. Qureshi sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $781,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 439,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,200.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,085,716 shares of company stock worth $23,996,444 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFST. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group Trading Down 2.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average is $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.85 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.