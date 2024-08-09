Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

Lifetime Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 16.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lifetime Brands to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

Shares of LCUT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.10. The company had a trading volume of 27,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,396. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $156.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.93, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. Lifetime Brands has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.36.

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $142.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.74 million. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lifetime Brands will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

LCUT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered Lifetime Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Lifetime Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

