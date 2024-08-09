Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Lifetime Brands from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Lifetime Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Lifetime Brands Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of LCUT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.95. 62,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,626. Lifetime Brands has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.41 million, a PE ratio of -25.74, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.36.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $142.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.74 million. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lifetime Brands will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lifetime Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCUT. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lifetime Brands in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Lifetime Brands by 489.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lifetime Brands in the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Lifetime Brands in the first quarter worth $726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Further Reading

