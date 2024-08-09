Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $122.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.50 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Limbach updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Limbach Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:LMB traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.47. 164,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,755. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.23 and a 200 day moving average of $49.77. Limbach has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $66.64. The company has a market capitalization of $687.42 million, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Insider Activity at Limbach

In other news, CEO Michael M. Mccann acquired 2,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.77 per share, with a total value of $100,269.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 44,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,010.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Limbach news, Director Michael F. Mcnally sold 7,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $399,925.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,491.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael M. Mccann bought 2,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,269.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,010.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

