Linamar (TSE:LNR) PT Lowered to C$88.00 at CIBC

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at CIBC from C$92.00 to C$88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Linamar from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Linamar from C$97.00 to C$95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Linamar from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linamar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$84.80.

Shares of TSE:LNR traded down C$0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting C$63.04. The company had a trading volume of 273,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,616. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$67.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$67.58. Linamar has a one year low of C$56.78 and a one year high of C$74.10. The stock has a market cap of C$3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.12 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.70 billion. Linamar had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linamar will post 10.703876 earnings per share for the current year.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.

