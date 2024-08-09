Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.30

Lion One Metals Limited (CVE:LIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 383858 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.
Separately, Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Lion One Metals from C$3.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Friday, July 5th.
Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.09 million during the quarter. Lion One Metals had a negative return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 281.43%. On average, analysts expect that Lion One Metals Limited will post 0.0199784 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. The company's principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,613 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.
