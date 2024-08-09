Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Shares Up 0.4%

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $549.48 and last traded at $547.38. 177,919 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,090,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $545.38.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $465.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $534.46.

The stock has a market capitalization of $132.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $458.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.73 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,075.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $218,841,000 after purchasing an additional 440,169 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,173,641,000 after purchasing an additional 336,588 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $151,402,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 574,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,169,000 after purchasing an additional 274,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 953,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $433,621,000 after purchasing an additional 218,506 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

