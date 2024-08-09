Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Trading Down 0.3%

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $548.13 and last traded at $550.23. Approximately 152,296 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,089,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $551.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.85.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $483.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.