Locus Chain (LOCUS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $55.04 Million

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Locus Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0264 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $55.04 million and approximately $272,168.77 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain launched on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

