Lojas Renner (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Shares Down 11.1%

Shares of Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY – Get Free Report) dropped 11.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.11. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 13,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12.

About Lojas Renner

Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion and lifestyle company in Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It engages in the trade of clothes and sports products, shoes, accessories, perfumery, domestic appliances, towels and linen, furniture, and decoration articles, as well as cosmetics.

