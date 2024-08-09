Louisiana-Pacific Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub anticipates that the building manufacturing company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Louisiana-Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $5.23 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut Louisiana-Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.88.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 0.9 %

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $95.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.13. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $101.89.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPX. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 258.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 57.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 486 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total transaction of $320,245.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,819.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

