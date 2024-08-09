Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Raised to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $4.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Lucid Group’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.24) EPS.

LCID has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $2.90 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.14.

Lucid Group stock opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. Lucid Group has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.96.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.30 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 53.53% and a negative net margin of 441.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lucid Group will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Lucid Group by 111.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,433 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Lucid Group by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 233,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 17,181 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $461,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

