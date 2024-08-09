Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Up 3%

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) rose 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.09. Approximately 19,706,803 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 32,040,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LCID shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Lucid Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.14.

Lucid Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.30 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCID. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. MGO Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Further Reading

