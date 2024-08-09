LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $96.68. 627,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,568. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $88.46 and a 12 month high of $107.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.76 and a 200 day moving average of $98.09.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LYB. Mizuho lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.55.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

