MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Makes New $521,000 Investment in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

NYSEARCA GBTC traded up $3.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.43. 5,520,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,429,065. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.57. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $65.61.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

