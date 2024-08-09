MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Purchases 17,750 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,750 shares during the quarter. Woodside Energy Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDS. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,010,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Woodside Energy Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WDS. Macquarie upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Woodside Energy Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Woodside Energy Group stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,316,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,508. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $25.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.12.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

