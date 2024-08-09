MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Raised to C$21.50

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$21.25 to C$21.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Ventum Cap Mkts downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$21.17.

Shares of TSE MAG opened at C$16.47 on Tuesday. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of C$11.15 and a 12-month high of C$19.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 14.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of C$1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.05. On average, research analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 0.697861 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Marc Justin Turcotte sold 4,208 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$72,446.61. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

