Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target Lowered to C$28.00 at National Bankshares

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC cut their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.50 to C$31.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maple Leaf Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.36.

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Down 0.4 %

TSE MFI traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$22.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,201. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -177.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.45. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52 week low of C$21.52 and a 52 week high of C$30.61.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.01. Maple Leaf Foods had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.27 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Maple Leaf Foods will post 0.7709368 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

