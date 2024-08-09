Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.800-4.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion. Masimo also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.80-4.00 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MASI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Masimo from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.29.

Shares of MASI stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.24. The company had a trading volume of 227,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,921. Masimo has a 12 month low of $75.22 and a 12 month high of $153.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.76 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.82 and its 200 day moving average is $127.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $496.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.92 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 4.01%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

