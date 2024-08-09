Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.810-0.860 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $495.0 million-$515.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $509.8 million. Masimo also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.800-4.000 EPS.
Masimo Price Performance
Shares of MASI stock traded up $5.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,865. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.03 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.81. Masimo has a 52-week low of $75.22 and a 52-week high of $153.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $496.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.92 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Analysis on MASI
About Masimo
Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Masimo
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.