Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.810-0.860 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $495.0 million-$515.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $509.8 million. Masimo also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.800-4.000 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $144.29.

Masimo Price Performance

Shares of Masimo stock traded up $5.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,865. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.78 and its 200 day moving average is $127.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Masimo has a twelve month low of $75.22 and a twelve month high of $153.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 87.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $496.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

