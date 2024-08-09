Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Maximus updated its FY24 guidance to $6.00-6.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.000-6.200 EPS.

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of MMS traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.30. The stock had a trading volume of 995,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.68. Maximus has a fifty-two week low of $72.39 and a fifty-two week high of $93.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

