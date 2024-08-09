McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Takes $600,000 Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 32,987.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 270,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,128,000 after purchasing an additional 269,508 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.58.

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $8.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $260.92. 723,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,234. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $290.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $269.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.35. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

