MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MDU Resources Group Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE MDU traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $24.46. The company had a trading volume of 922,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,168. MDU Resources Group has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $27.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average is $23.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Argus raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

